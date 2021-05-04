Woman launches company to help military spouses find stable work

Carmudi

All the development a carmaker will put in a new model might go unnoticed by consumers if the car isn't marketed right. Hyundai USA says that this won't be the case with the all-new Tucson. It tapped various celebrities to promote the new compact SUV, by having them ask "thought-provoking" questions in a marketing campaign called "Question Everything." Actors Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling (below), Becky G, basketball player Kawhi Leonard, restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis, and designer Nate Berkus indeed asked thought-provoking questions. These questions include: "If you enjoy wasting time, is it really wasted?" "Why does quicksand work so slowly?" "If you had amnesia and were cured, would you remember that you forgot?" "Why is it called pineapple, when it's not either pine, or an apple?" The celebrities shared these thoughts as they drove the fourth-generation Tucson around winding roads, sat next to the SUV with their friends on a hillside, and as they loaded fruits into its cargo hold. After that scene, "Question Everything" showed a scenario in Hyundai's design studio. One designer asked to a colleague, "What is the one thing that you want other drivers to notice, unnoticeable? Until they turn on?" That's Hyundai's way of highlighting the all-new Tucson's design cue, and how much the designers questioned everything in developing the new SUV. Just like in Hyundai's Santa Cruz, the Tucson's headlights are camouflaged into the grille. “Questions are the key to making things great and we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the all-new 2022 Tucson,” Hyundai Motor America's Angela Zepeda said. She elaborated: “We used that as the creative hook in our campaign and had fun with our celebrity partners by asking some of life’s most thought-provoking questions. This is our most innovative and technologically advanced Tucson ever... We are supporting it with one of our most creative and expansive marketing campaigns we’ve ever executed.” In the US, the all-new Tucson costs between P1.2 to P1.8 million for the top-of-the-range hybrid, when converted to local currency. The all-new Tucson has a 187-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder as standard, comes with an eight-speed automatic, and either front or all-wheel drive. A turbocharged 1.6-liter four will power hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. All-wheel drive is standard with the hybrid cars. Hyundai has highlighted the Tucson's daring looks and hybrid powertrain during the car's US launch. Of course, the Korean carmaker was also quick to boast about the SUV's cargo-carrying abilities and gadgets galore, qualities that most consumers expect in this class of car. Hyundai USA also added that it will continue to 'Question Everything' Tucson-related on posters and billboards, in email marketing, on its website, dealerships, and on radio over that side of the world. Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai Santa Cruz 'sport adventure vehicle' unveiled in the US Hyundai Motors triumphs at iF Design Award 2021 Hyundai Kona N slated to debut at ‘N Day’ digital event on Apr. 27