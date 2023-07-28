Woman leads her children through barbed wire across US-Mexico border

A woman from Colombia crawls through barbed wire with her children across the Rio Grande river into Eagle Pass, Texas - ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

A woman has been pictured crawling through barbed wire as she attempts to lead her children across the US-Mexican border into Texas.

The woman, who is from Colombia, appears to have crossed the Rio Grande river before trying to force her way through the state’s border defences.

She and the girl behind her, believed to be her daughter, both wear T-shirts which offer scant protection from the coils of razor-sharp wire.

The younger woman is stretching out a hand for balance as she clambers up the steep bank towards the dusty scrubland of Eagle Pass.

This is just one of the measures Texas has brought in to quell illegal migration along its southern border with Mexico, as part of a programme it calls “Operation Lone Star”.

The woman helps her daughter down the fence - ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Earlier this week, the Biden administration initiated a lawsuit against the state over a floating barrier made of orange buoys that stretch some 1,000ft along the Rio Grande.

Federal authorities say the move breaks the law and presents “humanitarian concerns”, but Governor Greg Abbott said levels of illegal immigration under Joe Biden, the US president, made it necessary.

He added: “Texas will see you in court, Mr President.”

The state claims to have apprehended over 394,200 illegal immigrants and made 31,300 criminal arrests since March 2021.

