Woman leads police on chase through San Diego before being apprehended

The International Criminal Court (ICC), the world’s only permanent international court with a mandate to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, has determined that a September cyberattack against its systems was attempted espionage. In an update posted Friday, the ICC said it had since determined that this incident was a “targeted and sophisticated attack" with the "objective of espionage.” The ICC, which holds sensitive information related to alleged war crimes and data about witnesses who could be at risk if their identities were exposed, said it has not yet determined whether any data had been accessed or stolen during the cyberattack.