Woman leaps from 2nd-story window to escape attacker with knife, Washington police say

A woman leapt from a second-story apartment window to escape an attacker with a knife, Washington police said.

While the woman and a friend were at a 32-year-old man’s Seattle apartment on Saturday, May 27, the man grabbed a knife and stabbed her, Seattle Police Department said.

The 33-year-old woman jumped “out of a second story window” to escape the man, police said.

A witness took the woman, who was seriously hurt, to a hospital, police said.

After arriving on scene, police said they “surrounded the apartment,” but the man refused to leave the complex.

Police said its hostage negotiation and SWAT teams responded and arrested the man, who was booked into King County Jail on “investigation of assault.”

The woman is now in stable condition, according to police.

