Woman leaves purse on table, reports unauthorized debit card use

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A Minerva woman said her debit card was used to make two purchases, totaling $368, at gas stations in New Philadelphia and Uhrichsville after she left her purse on a table at Scheetz, 1281 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia, from 1 a.m. to 2:40 a.m. Monday.

Also in New Philadelphia, police caught a man who allegedly stole two doorbell cameras from Menards on Monday afternoon. The theft was reported at 3 p.m. Five minutes later, an officer stopped the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on W. High Avenue. The doorbell kits, valued at $140 each, were found in the car. The suspect was a passenger. Police also found suspected narcotics and other merchandise believed to have been stolen.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Thefts reported at gas station, hardware store in New Philadelphia