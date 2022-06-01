Woman leaving Bronx home ambushed by stranger, forced at knifepoint into nearby park and raped

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A woman leaving her Bronx home was ambushed by a stranger who forced her at knifepoint into a nearby park and raped her, police said Wednesday.

The attacker was lying in wait when the 38-year-old victim stepped out of her home near Beech Terrace and Beekman Ave. about 8:30 a.m., cops said.

He told the woman to come with him, menacing her with a knife as they walked into St. Mary’s Park a block away.

Inside the park, he forced her to perform oral sex and raped her before running off west on E. 141 Street with her debit card, which he used to make a $3 purchase at a nearby deli, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

