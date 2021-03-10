Woman leaving grocery store is kidnapped and sexually assaulted, SC deputies say

Mark Price
·1 min read

An afternoon trip to the grocery store ended as a kidnapping and sexual assault for one woman Monday in Anderson County, South Carolina, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Ingles on Highway 81 in Anderson, about 110 miles northwest of Columbia, officials say.

Investigators say they have “identified a person of interest from evidence collected” in the case, but did not release further details..

The department is urging people “to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings while in public and especially when alone.”

Investigators say the incident began when the woman was “abducted” by a man in the parking lot of the store, located in north Anderson.

“The victim stated that the suspect drove her to an unknown location, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the Ingles parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.,” deputies say in the release. “The victim was attacked from behind and was unable to provide a detailed description of the male suspect.”

The department is asking anyone who saw something suspicious near the store Monday to call 864-260-4405 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Recommended Stories

  • A homebound year has meant rethinking our rooms, belongings

    “Out of frustration comes brilliant ideas,” says Lisa Cini, founder and president of Mosaic Design Studio. Amhad Freeman, founder of the Nashville, Tennessee-based Amhad Freeman Interiors, says clients now have time to really think about what they need from a room. Another client hired Freeman to redesign an unused home office into an elegant, in-house cocktail bar.

  • After outcry, Israeli museum calls off sale of Islamic art

    Israel’s premier museum for Islamic art has scrapped the planned auction of scores of rare and precious items after public outcry over the attempted sale, which had been expected to fetch millions of dollars from wealthy private collectors. In a settlement struck Wednesday, the Sotheby’s auction house agreed to return 268 items from London back to the L.A. Mayer Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem. The agreement ends a saga that drew broad condemnation and threatened to gut one of Israel’s prized public art collections.

  • Student reports sexual assault in dorm at East Carolina University, NC school says

    The student reported another possible sexual assault attempt at an off-campus party, officials said.

  • Who is Cori Gabrielle? The TikToker is looking for her biological family

    The TikTok famous content creator just revealed she was adopted. The post Who is Cori Gabrielle? The TikToker is looking for her biological family appeared first on In The Know.

  • Woman's Search for Her Birth Parents Leads to a Story of Murder

    In 2017, Kathy Gillcrist, newly retired from her job as a high school teacher, was wondering what she would do next. She had always known she was adopted but had never felt a strong desire to learn about her birth parents. But curiosity and a need to fill her free time overcame that ambivalence. She took a DNA test, the first step of a genealogical journey that led her to a stunning discovery: Her father was most likely William Bradford Bishop Jr., who vanished in 1976 after bludgeoning his family to death with a sledgehammer, law enforcement officials believe. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It just was surreal,” Gillcrist, 63, said Tuesday. “It still is surreal.” What began as a casual search through 23andMe, a DNA testing company, led Gillcrist down a rabbit hole in which she discovered numerous cousins and half-siblings on her biological mother’s side, leading her to reflect on how her own strong and driven personality may have been inherited from a man on the FBI’s most wanted list. The search has also resurrected public interest in a horrifying case that the authorities have been unable to solve. Gillcrist, who lives in Carolina Shores, North Carolina, published a book about the experience in November and had asked the FBI to let her compare her DNA to Bishop’s so she can confirm that she is his daughter. Her request was denied. In a statement Tuesday, the FBI said that its DNA records were confidential and “restricted to criminal justice agencies for law enforcement identification purposes.” On March 1, 1976, Bishop, 39, left his office at the State Department and bought a large hammer on the way to his home in Bethesda, Maryland, where, according to the FBI, he beat his wife, his mother and his three sons to death. The boys were 5, 10 and 14 years old, according to the bureau, which has not described a motive for the killings. Bishop drove the battered bodies six hours south and left them burning in a shallow grave in North Carolina, according to the FBI’s reconstruction of the crime. The abandoned, blood-soaked car was discovered hundreds of miles away in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Then Bishop disappeared. There were reported sightings of him in Stockholm and Sorrento, Italy, later in the 1970s, but the FBI never tracked him down. In October 2014, the FBI exhumed the body of a John Doe with a striking resemblance to Bishop who had been killed by a car in 1981 and buried in a pauper’s grave in Alabama. However, a DNA test determined that the John Doe was not Bishop. Bishop, who had majored in American studies at Yale University and received a master’s degree in Italian from Middlebury College in Vermont, also spoke French, Spanish and Serbo-Croatian, according to his FBI profile. Officials described him as an avid reader, expert camper and longtime insomniac who may have been receiving psychiatric care. “Bishop was described as intense and self-absorbed, prone to violent outbursts, and preferred a neat and orderly environment,” the profile says. Gillcrist, who was born in 1957, said she believed Bishop and her mother must have met at a party or bar while he was in college. “I don’t know whether my birth father knew anything about me,” she said. Her birth mother identified another man on the birth certificate, Gillcrist said. She has not revealed her birth mother’s identity because, she said, she wanted to protect the woman’s other children. Gillcrist was adopted by a couple from Stoughton, Massachusetts, who had previously adopted another child, a boy. As a child, Gillcrist said, she was dramatic and dreamed of becoming a child star like Shirley Temple. Her disposition was in stark contrast with that of her working-class parents, who were quiet and humble, she said. She studied theater at Boston University and eventually became a teacher. She married and had two daughters of her own. When she took the DNA test in 2017, she found a third cousin, Susan Gillmor, who lived in Portland, Maine. Gillmor, 71, was an amateur genealogist who helped other adopted children track down their birth parents. She was thrilled to help Gillcrist, who took a test through Ancestry.com to find more relatives. Gillmor created multiple family trees and found that one name, St. Germain, kept coming up. Then she found another name: Corder, who married a Bishop in the late 1800s. As she kept researching, she learned of a William Bradford Bishop Sr. who married Lobelia Amaryllis St. Germain. They had one son: William Bradford Bishop Jr. Gillmor said she typed the name into Facebook and found the FBI picture of Bishop. “I just sat there stunned,” Gillmor said. “I’m used to finding encyclopedia salesmen. This is the quintessential worst fear of adoptees.” Gillmor said she could not find evidence that Bishop had any other children besides Gillcrist and his three sons. Gillcrist said she tried not to think about them. “I can’t go there,” she said. “It’s just too heinous for me to imagine.” After the story was reported by WECT News 6 last week, Gillcrist began hearing from people connected to the investigation, including the wife and children of the forest ranger who discovered the bodies. “That traumatized him for the rest of his life,” she said. Gillcrist said she has been struck by her physical resemblance to Bishop, whose nose and mouth appear to be identical to her own. Like Bishop, she has experienced insomnia and anxiety. She said she believes her flair for the dramatic and her attraction to chaos are qualities that might have come from him. Gillcrist said she would be open to meeting Bishop, who would now be 84, but only under certain circumstances. “In a supervised setting,” she said. “Do I want him to knock on my door? No, thank you.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Bata blast: Satellite images show Equatorial Guinea destruction

    Explosions at a munitions depot in the main city Bata led to more than 100 deaths.

  • ‘WandaVision’ Team ‘Feels Good’ About Ignoring Mephisto, Cutting Out Finale’s Demon Reveal

    "We didn’t think this series needed a big bad," says showrunner Jac Schaeffer.

  • Civil asset forfeiture: I'm a grandmother, not a drug lord. Why can police take my property?

    It shouldn't take six years and the threat of legal action to be treated fairly. I hadn't been accused of any crime. I shouldn't have been punished.

  • Op-Ed: All budget brakes are gone, and Republicans have no one else to blame

    After decades flip-flopping on debt and spending, no one should be shocked if the voters say, "Yeah, yeah, whatever. Send me my money."

  • Boston Marathon bomber makes handwritten appeal to Merrick Garland for leniency

    Dzhokhar Tsarnaev claims federal government has caused him ‘emotional distress’ in jail

  • ‘The magic is racism’: Obama vet fires back at Lindsey Graham’s gushing Trump description

    Obama pollster says Trump’s ‘magic’ is ‘racism’ and that Republican Party is smaller tent now than when George W Bush left White House

  • UK officials urge caution on easing COVID-19 lockdown

    Britain is not "out of the woods" on COVID-19 and it won't be possible to eliminate coronavirus infections and deaths, the government's top medical and scientific advisers said on Tuesday, stressing the need for a gradual exit from lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced what he has called a cautious but irreversible roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. His Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that, while deaths were decreasing and the vaccine rollout was going well, the situation could quickly deteriorate.

  • ‘She’s welcome in our sauna any day’: Tucker Carlson launches bizarre attack on Deb Haaland

    Fox anchor says focus on Interior Secretary nominee’s heritage is ‘disgusting and immoral’

  • House Republicans are taking up the #FreeBritney cause

    It looks like Britney Spears has some allies in Congress. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have written to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) calling for a hearing focused on "whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships," per Politico. The Republican lawmakers' letter references "growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts," and they specifically cite Spears' situation. "The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears," the lawmakers write. "Since 2008, Ms. Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship. The facts and circumstances giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears." Spears has been fighting in court to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate, as was recently covered in The New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears." A lawyer for Spears' father recently said he has "worked tirelessly to protect" the pop star and "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship." The Times' documentary also discussed the #FreeBritney movement of Spears' supporters, who call for the end of the conservatorship, and Gaetz expressed support for these fans on Tuesday, tweeting, "Congress can help #FreeBritney." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Biden news - live: Trump pictured staring at New York protests against him as Congress to approve Covid bill

    Follow updates below

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Libya PM addresses parliament as government vote looms

    Libya's designated interim prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, urged the long-divided parliament on Tuesday to back his proposed unity government as it prepared for a confidence vote expected on Wednesday. The parliament, which split between western and eastern factions along with most state institutions as the country fractured soon after a 2014 election, is meeting for the first time in years for the session in the frontline city of Sirte. Though the U.N.-backed process appears to offer the clearest path in years to end Libya's decade of chaos and violence, it has also been dogged by allegations of corruption, influence peddling and the presence of foreign mercenaries.

  • MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network

    Platform will allow anyone to ‘start telling it like it is again, says Trump ally

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.