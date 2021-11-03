Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

A woman was shot as she left Whole Foods on Tuesday by a man attempting to steal her car, Texas police told news outlets.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. outside the Whole Foods at Alamo Quarry Market in San Antonio, WOAI reported. The market is a popular attraction in San Antonio, boasting many shopping, dining and entertainment options.

After the woman exited the store, a man in his 20’s approached and tried to take her car from her, according to KTSA News. She was then shot in the face by the man, KTSA News reported.

The woman ran back into the store, “bloodied, screaming and crying for help,” a shopper inside Whole Foods told KSAT. Staff took care of the woman and “put a rag on her head,” the witness said.

Police were called to the scene and the alleged gunman was caught inside a nearby movie theater, according to KTSA News. His identity has not been released.

Police said the victim was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition, according to WOAI.

“You can’t even go to the local grocery store without, you know, someone shooting you in the head,” Kimberly Chiscano, who was checking out when the woman re-entered the store, told KSAT. “It’s really sad.”

