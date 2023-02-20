Woman led Palm Beach deputy on chase, ramming a U-Haul truck into him. He then shot at her

After fleeing a traffic stop, a woman led a deputy on a chase in Palm Beach County and rammed a stolen U-Haul truck into him before he shot at her, according to authorities.

Ginger Taylor, 31, was charged with aggravated battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and resisting with violence on Sunday, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said. James Boswell, 27, is also facing charges after deputies found him in the stolen U-Haul truck though it’s unclear with what he has been charged. PBSO said Boswell also had an active out-of-state warrant at the time of his arrest.

Shortly before 4:00 am, deputies pulled over the U-Haul pick-up truck in Royal Palm Beach. That’s when they came across Boswell, who was driving the truck. As Boswell was arrested, Taylor slid into the driver’s seat and fled.

The U-Haul was spotted an hour later at the Royal Inn Hotel, about nine minute away from the traffic stop. Taylor, again, fled. This time, she rammed the car toward the deputy. He subsequently shot at her.

For the third time, Taylor got away, this time heading north until she crashed into the fence of a home in Loxahatchee. She hopped out of the car and ran toward a backyard.

Deputies finally caught up to Taylor shortly thereafter. When they found her, she had a gunshot wound in her leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. The officer was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office and PBSO Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting. The deputy is on administrative leave as of Sunday evening.