Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chris Riotta
·2 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump behind a rally at the White House before the Capitol insurrection was set to host a new summit next month — this time, at his Florida golf course.

The “Save America Summit” will reportedly feature “VIP” guests like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R—GA), who has been associated with the wildly false QAnon theory, and was scheduled to be held at Mr Trump’s Miami property, which has faced financial issues in recent years.

The upcoming event was organized by Amy Kremer, whose Women for America First group hosted a rally outside of the White House on January 6th, before rioters marched to the Capitol building and stormed Congress as lawmakers convened to certify the results of the 2020 elections in an attack that left at least five people dead.

As HuffPost reported, Ms Kremer peddled conspiracies about Mr Trump’s electoral defeat in a speech at the event she held in January, falsely claiming the election had been “stolen” and that the former president had actually won. At one point, the pro-Trump organizer told the crowd: “We’re not going to let them steal an election. You guys, we cannot back down.”

There has been no evidence to support the former president’s false claims of widespread voter fraud; in fact, his own Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security described the recent election as the “most secure” in the nation’s history.

It was not clear whether the former president would appear at Ms Kremer’s upcoming four-day event, with tickets ranging from $500 to $5,000. He spoke to his supporters at the January 6th rally after Ms Kremer’s speech, and later continued to promote falsities of an allegedly stolen election as his extremist followers stormed the Capitol.

Ms Kremer released a statement after the deadly riots that said in part: “We unequivocally denounce violence of any type and under any circumstances.”

According to HuffPost, she has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars through pro-Trump PACs, paying herself and even her daughter and garnering more than $306,268 in total.

According to the news outlet, the summit would focus on issues from “big tech and censorship” to the First and Second Amendments, as well as “election integrity”.

The former president was scheduled to conduct an appearance at the Republican National Committee donor retreat in Palm Beach that same weekend, though he was reportedly set to do it virtually from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

    Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move comes as Congress prepares to take up a number of spending bills, as well as an expected infrastructure package sought by Democratic President Joe Biden that could be worth as much as $2 trillion over 10 years. Earmarks are considered legislative "sweeteners" that Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress, can use to dissuade members from defecting on major bills and attract votes from Republicans who otherwise may oppose a measure.