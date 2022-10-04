Woman left bloodied by punch in unprovoked attack on SoHo sidewalk
A woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on a SoHo sidewalk Monday, police said.
The 54-year-old woman was on Canal St. near Broadway in Manhattan when a man came up and slugged her about 8:20 a.m., cops said.
The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan to be treated for a bruised lip.
Police are still searching for the attacker, who ran off.
A spate of recent violent random attacks have left New Yorkers on edge.