Woman left pinned under car after driver crashes into house and runs, Texas cops say

A driver crashed into a Texas home and ran away, leaving a woman pinned under the car, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 3, on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, the department said in a news release.

The driver of a Nissan was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when they turned left onto the street, lost control, went over a curb and into the house, police said. An 80-year-old woman inside the home was run over.

Though the woman was injured and pinned beneath the vehicle, the driver ran from the scene, police told KENS. They also left behind a passenger who was trapped in the car.

First responders freed the woman and she was taken to a hospital, the release said. She was in critical but stable condition.

Damage to the home was significant and the residents will have to live elsewhere until it is repaired, SAPD told the San Antonio Express-News.

Police are searching for the driver. If caught, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made as of Nov. 3.

