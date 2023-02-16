Woman left in road ‘unable to get up’ after boyfriend runs her over, Mississippi cops say

A woman was left injured and lying in a roadway after her boyfriend purposely rammed her with his pickup truck, according to Mississippi deputies. Now he’s facing charges.

Jones County School District officials alerted police to the incident early Thursday, Feb. 16, after a passing school bus drove up on the troubling scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities said a 41-year-old man intentionally ran over his girlfriend in Moselle. He then forced his way into a nearby camper trailer and assaulted a man inside before running away.

A school bus on its morning route with students on board passed by moments later. Staffers alerted authorities to the woman, who was still in the road and “unable to get up,” Jones County deputies told McClatchy News.

The woman, who was not named, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, deputies said. Her boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and home invasion.

Authorities said the man recently got out of prison and was on parole.

He remained in the Jones County Jail without bond as of Thursday afternoon, online records show.

Moselle is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.

