Woman let relative out, circled back to kill him with car, Grand Prairie police allege

A woman pulled a vehicle over early Saturday in Grand Prairie and let out a relative before circling the area and hitting the man with the car in a parking lot, killing him, police alleged.

Anna Reyes, 61, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police did not describe the precise relatonship between Reyes and the victim. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name or age Saturday night.

The victim was slain in the 900 block of South Great Southwest Parkway, Grand Prairie police said. Officers were called to the lot about 12:45 a.m. and found his body.

Reyes and the victim were involved in a dispute while driving before she stopped and the victim begin walking, police said.

Reyes was being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center.