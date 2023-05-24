Woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Regency

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting early today in Regency.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says two people dropped the woman off a hospital around 12:30 am. The woman in her 20′s had been shot once and, at last word, was undergoing surgery.

The victim was found along a sidewalk at Monument Road and Tredinick Pkwy.

The two people who dropped her off were taken into custody for questioning by JSO. It’s not clear if they were involved in the shooting, or Good Samaritans.

