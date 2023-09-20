Woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot, Lexington police say

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Lexington late Tuesday.

Officers from the Lexington Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Laredo Drive at 9:26 p.m. in response to the shooting, said Lexington police Lt. Brian Martin.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by the Lexington Fire Department.

“We are currently working to identify those responsible for the incident,” Martin said early Wednesday.

The scene on Laredo Drive is off Redding Road, near Kirklevington Park.