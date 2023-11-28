Woman Linked to Killing of 5-Year-Old Boy Found In Suitcase Sentenced, Expected to Testify Against Child’s Mother Who Talked About Performing Exorcism

A woman tied to the killing of a 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was found in a suitcase, was sentenced to decades in prison by an Indiana judge last week.

Dawn Coleman faced severe charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and aiding, inducing, or causing murder in connection with the case, prompting her to plead guilty, WTHR reported. She received a 30-year sentence with five years suspended.

Police have charged Dejuane Anderson (bottom right) with murder in the April death of her son Cairo Jordan (top right), who was found in a suitcase (left). (Photos: YouTube screenshots/NBC Bay Area)

Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found dead in carry-on size luggage with a Las Vegas sign on it in April 2022 in southern Indiana. Washington County, Indiana, prosecutors argued that the 41-year-old Coleman, along with the child’s mother, identified as 38-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, worked together to dispose of his body.

According to WTHR, Coleman, who is from Shreveport, Louisiana, admitted that he walked into the bedroom of their home in Louisville, Kentucky, and saw the child lying face down on the mattress with Anderson on top of him, saying: “It’s already done.”

That’s when the duo placed Jordan inside the suitcase and traveled to Indiana to toss it into the woods. Per her plea deal, Coleman will have to testify against Anderson, who is currently on the run.

“You packaged Cairo like trash,” the judge told Coleman during her sentencing hearing, the outlet reported. “He was an innocent little boy who wanted to be loved.”

WTHR reported that Anderson, who is from Atlanta, is 5 feet 5, 135 pounds, with dark brown hair. She’s previously described Jordan as being possessed on social media.

Officials said Jordan died from an electrolyte imbalance “most likely caused by gastroenteritis, which in common layman’s terms would be vomiting and diarrhea, and that resulted in dehydration.” His father created a GoFundMe last year for financial assistance to bring the child’s body from Indiana to Atlanta.