Woman linked to sex tape case charged with threatening ex-girlfriend

Jul. 29—WILKES-BARRE — A woman awaiting sentencing on charges she threatened to expose a self-made sex tape was arraigned on allegations she assaulted her ex-girlfriend and threatened to burn her house.

Emily Merth, 26, addresses listed as Elk Street, Hanover Township, and York, York County, punched her ex-girlfriend in the face, sent harassing text messages and uploaded the ex-girlfriend's driver's license information, Social Security number and nude images on social media, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Merth has been harassing the woman since Feb. 25, and threatened to burn the woman's house on Lawrence Street.

Merth was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of terroristic threats, stalking, simple assault and harassment. She was remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

In an unrelated case, Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. issued a capias warrant for Merth on March 7 when she failed to appear for her sentencing hearing on a charge of criminal attempt to commit theft by extortion.

Court records say Merth provided sexual services to David Schwager inside a Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, residence on Dec. 30, 2019. Schwager noticed Merth was recording and asked her to stop before leaving, court records say.

Merth allegedly told Schwager she films porn that she sells for money.

After Schwager left, Merth learned of Schwager's standing in the community as an attorney and threatened to release the video unless he paid $1,000, court records say.

Merth was apprehended by city police June 23 when she was jailed on Sklarosky's capias warrant. She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 25.

In another unrelated case, Pittston Township police charged Merth with disrupting or prevent operation of train, harassment and disorderly conduct for an incident on June 22.