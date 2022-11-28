Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment

The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance.

Her bond was set at $450,000 for the false imprisonment charge and at $3,503 for the possession of a controlled substance charge.

If she is released on bond, she is ordered not to have any contact with the victim or witness, the judge said.

The AMBER Alert for the girl was issued just before 10 p.m. Sunday night and about an hour later, FDLE reported that the girl had been found safe.

Ulshafer’s next court date is set for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

