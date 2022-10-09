This article is being provided for free as a public service by The News Leader.

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Sept. 28 in Stuarts Draft.

Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck, 28, was reported missing Saturday by a family member, a press release said.

Lauck is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes, the release said.

Her whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information on this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Plenty of penalties, miscues in Riverheads win over Buffalo Gap

Pedestrian struck by train in Waynesboro

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Woman listed as missing from Stuarts Draft