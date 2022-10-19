Woman listed in serious condition after shooting during argument in east Fort Worth

A woman was in serious condition early Wednesday after being shot during an argument on La Salle Street in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of La Salle St.

A Fort Worth police incident report stated that a caller said she was arguing with her girlfriend when she accidentally shot her.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on the incident.