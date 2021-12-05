Woman lived with dead mom’s corpse for months until cops searched New Hampshire home

Mitchell Willetts
1 min read

A 54-year-old New Hampshire woman has been arrested, accused of keeping her mother’s corpse in her home for months after she died, police in the town of Bedford announced Dec. 3.

Kimberly Heller has been charged with abuse of a corpse, the Bedford Police Department said in a release.

At the request of family members, who hadn’t seen or heard from Heller’s mother in “several months,” police went to Heller’s home for a wellness check on Oct. 24, the release said.

Heller and her mother lived under the same roof, but when officers knocked, nobody answered and nobody seemed to be home.

Police tried again the next day, and while Heller answered the door this time, she wouldn’t let officers inside, the release said. They returned later that day with a search warrant, and discovered the body of Heller’s mother.

The state medical examiner performed an autopsy, determining that the woman died of natural causes at some point in May, “days before Memorial Day,” according to police.

Heller was arrested on Nov. 18.

Investigators also learned that while Heller was hiding the death, her mother’s Social Security payments “were still being deposited into her bank account.”

Heller is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 6, the release said.

