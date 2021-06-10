Woman with loaded gun arrested during stabbing investigation

Jun. 10—Falls police arrested a 24-year-old woman for gun possession while investigating a serious stabbing incident on the 600 block of 19th Street on Tuesday.

Kemonna M. Bradley-Woods, 24, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd., Apt. 172, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Falls police.

Falls police were called to 19th Street for the stabbing about 3:45 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple serious stab wounds to his upper body. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was stabilized and then transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

While treating the victim at the scene, an officer noticed Bradley-Woods doing something at the rear of the home and saw a gun fall from her possession while they were investigating. The officer said she immediately grabbed the gun and tried to go into the house but was stopped.

The firearm was identified as a Charter Arms 2000 Undercover .38 Special. It was loaded with five live rounds. Officers noted that the gun was run through E-Justice and did not return any hits as stolen.

No arrest has been made in the stabbing. Anyone with information regarding the stabbing incident is asked to contact NFPD Detectives at 286-4553.