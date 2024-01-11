Woman looked up ways to harm children before killing boyfriend’s daughter, officials say

A Pennsylvania woman is charged with criminal homicide after officials say she killed her boyfriend’s 18-month-old daughter.

Iris Alfera was described by family as “a pure and beautiful gift from God,” WKBN reported.

Iris Alfera Screengrab from Iris' Angels Facebook page

“Her beauty, sweetness and intelligence amazed us every second of every day,” a Facebook post on the “Iris’ Angels” page said.

But Iris’ life was cut short after officials say she suffered monthslong abuse.

On June 25, first responders were called to Iris’ father’s home in New Castle, where they found the toddler unresponsive, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Iris was taken to a hospital and on June 29 she died.

Iris Alfera Screengrab from Iris' Angels Facebook page

“The family wants her passing to be understood as a tragedy,” the family’s attorney Adrienne Langer told WKBN.

Initially, the family’s attorney told the news outlet they believed Iris had been shaken. But, autopsy reports showed something else.

“An autopsy performed the following day showed that the cause of death was acetone poisoning, which caused organ failure. Medical experts who examined the baby’s body concluded that the child was exposed to acetone just before her hospitalization,” officials said.

After investigating, officials found that Iris’ father’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Aleisia Owens, had researched ways to harm children prior to the girl’s death, according to officials.

“Investigators learned that in months before the baby’s death, the child ingested numerous ‘water beads,’ along with button-shaped batteries, and a metal screw. Investigators discovered that Owens had been researching online the harm that water beads and batteries can cause children prior to the child ingesting the items,” officials said.

McClatchy News could not find an attorney listed for Owens in court records.

Between February and June, officials say Owens repeatedly searched online for information about household products that could harm or kill a child. She searched for information on water beads, batteries and nail polish, according to officials.

Some of the searches included phrases such as, “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children,” officials said.

Months before she died, Iris was hospitalized after ingesting 20 water beads, batteries, and a metal screw, according to officials.

“The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

Crystal Joseph, one of Iris’ relatives, told McClatchy News the family cannot comment on the case yet but wanted to share one message.

“Tell the world that monsters do exist,” she said.

Iris Alfera Screengrab from Iris' Angels Facebook page

Many have taken to social media in hopes of finding justice for Iris.

“Our lives have changed forever. The time has come to find our strength and our voices to speak up for our sweet baby! We are her voice and we will get justice,” one Facebook post said.

In addition to criminal homicide, Owens is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials.

New Castle is about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

4-year-old duct-taped, beaten to death over potty training, officials say. Mom sentenced

6-year-old dead, mom found running around naked in ‘very chaotic’ scene, Texas cops say

Mom fatally shoots her sons in bed and leaves note for police to find them, PA cops say