Woman looking for her cat finds human remains in burned building, Oklahoma police say

A woman was looking for her lost cat when she stumbled across human remains, according to authorities in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Police Department said investigators were called to a burned building in an eastern Tulsa neighborhood on Thursday, Feb. 9, where they confirmed human remains were inside the structure.

The building was set on fire in September, police said in a Feb. 10 Facebook post.

Authorities have not said if the remains are believed to have been in the building at the time of the fire.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case as a murder, police said.

The remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office as part of the ongoing investigation. They have not been identified as of the news release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

Human skeleton discovered in shuttered building on UC Berkeley campus, police say

Hunter stumbles upon remains of man missing for three years, North Carolina cops say

Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say