Woman looking lost in a sea of shirtless, leather-clad men at San Francisco gay event identifies herself

Shweta Sharma
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;File image: Members of a gay group at the 29Th Annual Gay and Lesbian Pride Celebration in 1999 In West Hollywood, California&lt;/p&gt;

File image: Members of a gay group at the 29Th Annual Gay and Lesbian Pride Celebration in 1999 In West Hollywood, California

A young woman, who looks lost and adrift amidst a sea of half-naked canoodling men in a photo that has now become a viral sensation, has identified herself and said she does not mind becoming a meme.

Amruta Godbole shared yet another meme over the weekend and said: “I’m in this photo and I don’t like it. Jk (just kidding). I mean that is actually me in the photo. But I like it every time.”

The meme was captioned "Olivia Rodrigo with her fans,” referring to the teenage pop star who has earned a huge gay fanbase with her record-breaking debut single “Drivers License.”

Ms Godbole’s picture shows her standing in the middle of leather harness-clad gay men at a San Francisco street fair in 2017, looking seemingly lost and confused.

The picture clicked by her friend from above instantly gave fodder to the meme culture, wordlessly identifying her with the feeling of being out of place, invisible or single.

Ms Godbole, 35, who is a corporate lawyer, told BuzzFeed, she felt like a “fish out of water” during the event and it is amusing for her acquaintances to see her in the funny meme, given the seriousness of her profession.

"One of my main groups of friends in San Francisco is a group of gay men, so I have often found myself in situations where I’m the one woman amid all of these gay men," she said.

She says the fact that she stood out in the picture so clear is because her height is 5’1, and “they’re all very tall and muscular.”

Ms Godbole said she often get these memes sent in her message box with her co-workers identifying her or asking if it is her in the picture.

"People send it to me and say ‘Is this you? What is happening here?" Ms Godbole said.

"When I was previously working at a big corporate law firm, that was very stodgy and old school, a colleague sent me a text exchange between him and a colleague asking if it was me," she said.

“So it’s a funny thing for people who know me in the context of being a serious lawyer."

Read More

Viewers surprised to see Flo Rida in San Marino's Eurovision performance

Caitlin Jenner provokes outrage with post mocking appearance of Biden’s trans health secretary

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

Recommended Stories

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Coconut Water, According To Experts

    For years now, coconut water brands have been thought to deliver the ultimate hydration benefits (yes, including for a hangover). That's not entirely so, a registered dietitian has just warned. If you're not sure of exactly what you're buying, coconut water can lead to one rather undesirable effect.Registered dietitian Lizzie Streit, M.S., R.D., L.D.N., has explained to Healthline that while coconut water is a natural source of minerals that provide hydration, it can have one uncomfortable effect.RELATED: The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone To Take Right NowCoconut water contains sodium, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, which all "act as electrolytes to help maintain proper fluid balance in your body," Streit says. She also points to a 2018 study that suggested mature coconuts, compared to younger ones, provide the most beneficial amount of those hydrating minerals.However, in some cases, drinking coconut water and other electrolyte products, like sports drinks, can lead to diarrhea. Huh? It's true: The very drink that you pick up to quench your dehydration can actually lead to a symptom that provides the opposite effect.Streit explains that it all has to do with how natural your coconut water or hydrating beverage really is: "Sports drinks and similar beverages aimed at rehydration also contain electrolytes but are typically made with added sugars and food dyes." She adds: "Some commercial varieties of coconut water may also contain sweeteners and flavorings."To examine a few commercial coconut water brands: Zico, which in recent years has been dropped by Coke, actually lists pure coconut water on its ingredient label, while some varieties of Vita Coco list added sugar and Vitamin C. That all sounds fine.Meanwhile, Bai's coconut water contains a whole list of ingredients, including erythritol. As Talia Hauser, R.D., L.D.N. recently told Eat This, Not That!: "Erythritol is … used in many sugar-free products. It is considered a sugar alcohol, which also means it's not digested, but at high intakes can cause [gastrointestinal] upset and diarrhea because of the way it travels through the colon."So if you're drinking coconut water to hydrate your body, it's important (as it is with most foods!) to look at the ingredients—because if it's not coming straight from the coconut, it's got to be close. (It also might not hurt to be mindful of what some researchers believe is a result of drinking from a can). For more information, check out We Tried 7 Coconut Waters and This Is the Best One.Sign up for the Eat This, Not That! newsletter for the nutrition news you can use, and keep reading:This Fast-Food Chain Is the Likely Source of a New Norovirus OutbreakThis Organic Yogurt Caused a 2-Year-Old's Kidney Failure, Investigators SayThe One Trick To Lose Weight Like Crazy, Says Celebrity Trainer

  • Professor’s refusal to address trans student by preferred pronouns protected by free speech, judge rules

    Professor wins appeal after arguing he should not be forced to use preferred pronouns for trans student, claiming it goes against his religious beliefs

  • Simone Biles's Leotard Confirms She's the Greatest of All Time as She Nails Historic Vault

    Simone Biles is proudly embracing her status as one of the greatest gymnasts the world has ever seen. During the 2021 GK US Classic on May 22, Biles made history as she nailed a Yurchenko double pike on vault - a skill no woman ever attempted in previous competitions. Such a historic event called for a memorable leotard to match, and Simone wore one with an appropriate "GOAT" message.

  • Elliot Page Beams in Shirtless Poolside Shot: 'Trans BB's First Swim Trunks'

    Elliot Page posted his first shirtless shot on Instagram since revealing he underwent top surgery

  • Store Owners Reunite Customer With Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket She Threw Away

    “I had $1 million in my hand. I wanted to do something good," Abhi Shah, whose family owns the store, said

  • AP Staffers Demand 'Clarity' On Emily Wilder Firing With Powerful Open Letter

    In the wake of the 22-year-old journalist's firing for her pro-Palestinian activism in college, employees are asking for "transparency" from the news outlet.

  • Grand Canyon National Park issues wildlife safety warning: Watch out for squirrels

    The animal that has injured the most tourists is ... a squirrel?

  • Eurovision Winner Didn’t Snort Cocaine Ahead of Victory, Investigation Finds

    Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winner Måneskin’s lead singer did not snort cocaine ahead of his band’s victory, an investigation found. “No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” the European Broadcasting Union posted in a statement Monday. “Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage. A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU,” the statement read. “We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band,” it continued. Over the weekend, Italy’s entry “Zitti e Buoni” (“Shut Up and Behave”) from Måneskin took home the prize, but the heavy-metal band’s excitement over participating in the international event had some viewers speculating about what they think they saw. The accusations came on Twitter, as video surfaced showing Damiano David ducking his head toward the table he and his bandmates were sitting at. What exactly he was doing wasn’t totally clear, but as one person wrote, “Covid-free but not cocaine-free…” Covid-free but not cocaine-free… 😂#Eurovision #Eurovision2021 #Italy pic.twitter.com/EuvYwBdbiw— Shuj 🐻 (@ShadesDaddyy) May 22, 2021 In a press conference after the band’s victory, David took the opportunity to defend himself, saying that the video actually shows him reacting to his bandmate breaking a glass. “I don’t use drugs, please guys,” David said. “Please don’t say that, really.” A previous statement on the matter confirmed that broken glass was found at the table. “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home,” the statement said. “This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.” This weekend’s victory is the band from Rome’s first win in the contest and the third for Italy as a whole, which has been in the competition since its debut in 1956. Read original story Eurovision Winner Didn’t Snort Cocaine Ahead of Victory, Investigation Finds At TheWrap

  • Italian rock band who won Eurovision denies using cocaine on live TV and singer offers to take drug test

    Maneskin lead singer Damiano David has repeatedly denied allegations that he used drugs on live TV during Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

  • The Secret to this 270-Year-Old Spirits Brand? Reinvention

    Domaine Charbay“It was a beautiful copper still,” says Marko Karakasevic. “And my first job in the distillery was sitting on a bucket in that still with a green scrubber, cleaning the inside.”Karakasevic was ten years old, and he literally grew up distilling. His father is Miles Karakasevic, founder of Domaine Charbay in Napa Valley, California. Miles, in turn, had also grown up distilling. “When I was a boy, I remember people coming to our vineyard in Yugoslavia to buy our wine and brandy, filling their bottles directly from our barrels,” Miles recalled in a 2016 collection of essays written by California distillers.Christopher Kimball & the Grateful Dead School of BartendingThe Secret History of BourbonMiles studied winemaking in Belgrade, and in 1962 headed west and landed in Canada and then Michigan, where he worked for various wine makers. In 1970, he and his wife, Susan, pushed on further west to California, where he worked with several major vintners. Eventually the couple bought a 17-acre vineyard, making chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and Cognac-style brandy on a traditional charentais still. Domaine Charbay That the Karakasevic family distills is no surprise. That’s what they do. But how they’ve managed to carry on this tradition through a series of unfortunate events is striking. The family has been producing wine and brandy since 1751, and so have managed to continue on through the rise and fall of the Hapsburgs, the Hungarian Revolution of 1848, the Austro-Hungarian Compromise of 1867, the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, which led to World War I, then World War II, and was followed by Marshal Tito’s split from Stalin. And now, the Covid-19 pandemic.Whew.“Tradition” has the vague whiff of mildew and outdatedness clinging to it—the notion of continuing the old ways in the face of oppressive modernity. But what if one’s tradition is innovation? Like, say, knowing to uproot oneself and resettling halfway around the globe to keep a family tradition alive.Or making chardonnay designed for dessert.In 1987, Miles and Susan launched one of their first innovations, which they called a “dessert chardonnay.” This was essentially a fortified wine similar to the pineau des charentes made in France. They scrabbled the letters from chardonnay and brandy and called it Charbay. Several years later, concluding that their original name for their business Domaine Karakash was hard to pronounce and even harder to remember, they renamed the whole company Domaine Charbay. It’s been known as that ever since.Marko grew up in California laboring without pay at their vineyard and distillery—a hazard of growing up in a family with a small business. He later found paid work at several winemakers in the Napa Valley. At one small winery, he learned more about the intricacies of fermentation. At a large-scale commercial winery, he worked the pumps and valves and much else. “So I learned mass fluid transfer technology,” he says.In high school, he suffered a shoulder injury playing football that required physical therapy. The process of healing intrigued him enough that he left the valley to pursue a career as a physical therapist. “I liked helping people,” he says. And he liked that it had the potential to be a job that would allow him to travel internationally, posting up for six months here and there and then moving on.But the new profession didn’t take. Turns out, one doesn’t get away from 12 generations of tradition easily. His father asked him to come back to the distillery, and so he left school after a year and without a degree. “And finally I started getting paid,” he says.He started work around the time Absolut Citron hit the market, became a runaway bestseller (thanks to the Cosmopolitan and Sex and the City), and triggered a flood of other flavored vodkas. In his travels, Marko saw how popular these were, and suggested to his dad that they make their own. “My dad shot me down,” he recalls. “He said, ‘We don’t make wodka in our family.’”But at the time Miles was working up a limoncello made with a Meyer lemon extract. Marko asked his father how many people did he think were drinking limoncello? And how many were drinking vodka? The numbers were irrefutable and Marko prevailed. They made and released a Meyer lemon vodka, and it rapidly took off.Why Isn’t there a Better Way to Buy Booze Online? Recreating a Lost American WhiskeyWhen Marko was 14 working with his family, one of his tasks was to collect black walnuts from the orchard behind their property to make their nocino. (This was a great job, Marko recalls, mostly because he got to drive a truck without a license.) In the process, he learned out to make extracts from fresh products. And those early skills in capturing the essence of the freshly harvested paid dividends as Charbay expanded its vodka line, bringing natural flavors to a largely flavorless spirit. After lemon came blood orange, key lime, green tea, ruby red grapefruit and raspberry-inflected vodkas.“We were going to have something for everybody,” he says. “If they don’t want this, they’re going to take that.”Marko expanded into hopped whiskey—his family in Yugoslavia had never been grain distillers, but focused on fruits. But growing up in America, he was deeply interested in whiskey.He was also interested in beer—he’s been a home brewer for years. “So why can’t I just take this delicious Czech style Pilsner lager that I made, and distill it,” he wondered. (Almost all whiskey is made from grains after they’ve been converted into a so-called distillers beer that doesn’t have any bitter hops.) “And my dad said, ‘that’s not American whiskey—it’s not what anybody does,’ and so he shot me down on that.”Yet, Marko persisted. In 1999, he had the chance to buy 24,000 gallons of Czech pilsner from a brewery. “We double distilled three tankers of it back-to-back 24 hours a day for three-and-a-half weeks,” then barreled it.He’s released barrels of the whiskey every few years, which has become deeper and richer over time. These pioneering pilsner whiskies have attracted the attention of semi-cultish whiskey fans in search of new flavor profiles who pay hundreds of dollars for a bottle. (“Sharp, spicy, and distinct,” noted one review of the 13-year release.) Domaine Charbay And Charbay continued to explore new terrain. (“I can spell ‘focus,’ but that’s about it, Marko says.) They made a rum from sugar cane syrup shipped in from Maui. And when Miles and Susan spent time in Mexico, they became fascinated by tequila. A drum of agave syrup suddenly showed up at the distillery one day for experimentation. Charbay later teamed up with noted tequila producer Carlos Camarena, producing their own tequila at his La Alteña distillery and teaming up to import his Tequila Tapatio.As with so many other small distilleries, the Covid-19 pandemic pulled the rug out from under them—they depended on bars to highlight their products, and that route to market suddenly evaporated. Marko says it’s fortunate that they had excess capacity and a new and extensive bottling line, so they stepped up contract production, working with “about ten” entrepreneurs to create new brands. Among their bigger clients is the Los-Angeles-based Wolves Whiskey, which has been releasing limited bottling of selected barrels of their aged hopped whiskey in bottles with labels made of Italian leather. “Making rapid changes in concept to be able to keep the lights on and pay bills is strenuous,” Marko says.What’s next in staying current and ensuring that the 13th generation of distiller doesn’t turn out to be the unlucky one? Marko has been carefully watching the ready-to-drink (RTD) market—canned and bottled pre-made cocktails. “I still have got to get my act together and finalize formulas for some RTDs, because they’re totally accepted now,” he says.And he has one other major project in the works: keeping the tradition alive by training his two sons, now five and ten years old.“The 14th generation of distillers in my family are around and learning,” he says. “They know where the distillate comes out of the still.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hawaii freediver happily endures whale shark ‘attack’; video

    Kara Pedersen was spearfishing off Oahu’s Waianae coast last weekend when her dive partner yelled, “Shark!” It turned out to be a giant whale shark that "plowed right into me."

  • Here's What a $138,000 Private Jet Vacation to Richard Branson's Ultra-Luxe Island Include

    Somehow, the private island just got more luxurious.

  • Free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Miami Dolphins Monday

    The Miami Dolphins might not be done adding to the league’s No. 4 scoring defense.

  • Americans largely support Israel, but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine, though most still largely back Israel.

  • Mark Cuban says crypto is at the start of the ‘great unwind’ as prices plummet

    Shark Tank star and billionaire investor says ‘the best platforms will do well over the long term’, after fall in value of major cryptocurrencies

  • 21 ultramarathon runners die after extreme weather besets high-altitude mountain race

    The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Holly Willoughby’s dress is from this high street brand – and it’s currently on sale

    The ‘This Morning’ presenter welcomes in the new week with a denim, puff-sleeve midi