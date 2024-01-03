Woman loses $1,700 in phone scam where person claimed to be PNC Bank representative, police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman said she lost $1,700 in an alleged financial scam.

PSP Belle Vernon says this incident happened at the end of December. A Westmoreland County woman reported someone called her claiming to be a representative from PNC Bank. The phone number this person called from was saved in the woman’s contacts as belonging to PNC Bank.

After answering the call, police say the woman was transferred to others who claimed she needed to send money to stop attempted fraudulent charges in Florida. The woman sent a total of $1,700 to two people via Venmo and Zelle.

