Woman loses license for leading Rowley police on 'low-speed pursuit'

Rogers Dave, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
2 min read

Sep. 14—ROWLEY — A Seabrook woman saw charges against her continued without a finding for a year after leading police on a "low-speed pursuit" last year that ended in the Market Basket Plaza with an officer drawing his handgun.

Christine Wildes, 53, of Silver Street appeared Friday in Newburyport District Court where she faced drunken driving and reckless operation of a vehicle charges. Wildes lost her driver's license for 60 days and was ordered to pay more than $800 in fees and fines.

Wildes, who was living in Wenham at the time, was arrested April 2, 2020, after refusing to obey officers and leading them on a pursuit. Rowley police charged her with failure to stop, operating to endanger, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of liquor.

The disorderly conduct, failing to stop for police and resisting arrest charges were continued without a finding for a year.

The pursuit began when she got into her car and drove around a police cruiser at a home where officers were investigating a possible disturbance involving an alleged victim.

Wildes drove about a quarter mile down the road before an officer was able to make contact with her. She again refused to stop and left, leading the officer in a slow-speed pursuit down Route 1 before pulling into the Market Basket parking lot.

When ordered to stop by a detail officer, Wildes continued to drive toward the officer before eventually parking her vehicle.

Officers drew their guns "out of an abundance of caution" and Wildes was arrested, according to Rowley police.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer for the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

