Woman loses new job for exposing her old employer's controversial YouTube channel entitled #MeNeither

When Camila Coddou found out her former employer, who apparently co-owned a chain of coffee shops, had a politically charged YouTube channel called #MeNeither, the feminist felt compelled to expose her. And now she’s paying for it.

Coddou worked as an operations manager for Ristretto Roasters in Portland, Ore., from 2013 to 2018. She says the coffee company and cafe chain is co-owed by Nancy Rommelmann and her husband, Din Johnson.





Coddou discovered Rommelmann’s YouTube page on Jan. 7. The channel has three videos. They consist of discussions between Rommelmann, an author and journalist, and Leah McSweeney, also a journalist. Coddou was disturbed by the content. “To see your boss deny the experiences of sexual assault survivors in a public forum is pretty disheartening,” Coddou tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

“When these videos were shared with me by a current concerned employee, I knew it was my duty to inform the public about these videos,” Coddou says. She immediately shared them on her social media channels and alerted local media outlets. She said she had the support of 30 current and former Ristretto employees.

Two days later, on Jan. 9, she was dismissed from her new bookkeeping job because Ristretto is one of her employer’s clients, Coddou says. “After I saw Rommelmann’s YouTube channel and shared the public information on my personal social media profile, I received a call from the bookkeeper saying she could no longer bring me on,” Coddou explains. “She stated that what I had done in sharing the public YouTube channel was slander and that in the legal paperwork — which I hadn’t yet signed — there was a specific clause regarding slander against a current client of the business.” The bookkeeper did not respond to Yahoo Lifestyle’s request for comment.

While speaking out against Rommelmann’s YouTube channel has cost her, Coddou won’t back down.

“As a queer women of color who has worked in the largely cis-male-dominated field of specialty coffee for over a decade, I make it my personal responsibility as consumer to know who I am supporting when I visit a business,” she says. “My goal isn’t to negatively impact Ristretto or to lead a boycott, or to have dialogue with Rommelmann regarding her opinions. My goal is to give people information so that they can then make their own choices as to where they spend their money.”

She was originally shocked by the videos, in which the two women discuss “toxic femininity”; attack Harvey Weinstein’s accusers Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, calling them a “succubus” and “fame-eater” respectively; and defend Louis C.K.’s quick comeback. “For the most part I valued my professional relationship with Nancy when we did work together through the years,” she says. “I had some inkling about her political beliefs. I knew that there were fundamental differences in our belief systems, so I did my best not to engage in political discourse with her.”

However, Rommelmann denies that she was ever Coddou’s superior. In fact, she denies any official involvement in her husband’s company. “When the first RR opened in 2005, I was very involved: baked, cleaned and handled back-end stuff,” she tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “The company was seen as a mom-and-pop business, including, though we repeatedly corrected them, that was I was part-owner of the business. I was not, I never have been. … I would ALWAYS say, ‘This is Din’s business.’”

That wasn’t made clear to the employees, Coddou says. “Nancy was always presented to me as one of the owners of Ristretto Roasters, from the day I started to the day I left,” Coddou recalls. “Nancy made decisions ranging from what sorts of pastries the cafes would carry to when it was time to close down one of our locations.” She admits that she never saw any official paperwork identifying Rommelmann as a co-owner of Ristretto Roasters but adds that “to say that she was anything but extensively involved in running the business is untrue. All cafe staff deferred to her authority, and she and I had countless conversations regarding the running of Ristretto.” She points to an article that identified Rommelmann as a co-owner and a 2013 Instagram post of Rommelmann’s that shows her name on Ristretto Roasters’ liquor license.





“I do not work for Ristretto, the business my husband founded and owns,” Rommelmann insists. “The Oregonian found a state registry paper from 2005 that listed me as a manager … that’s been updated with the state,” she explains. “At some point way back when, we must have filed papers that required some sort of title; hence, I put manager. I’m not and never have been.”