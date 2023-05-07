Woman lost in wilderness survived on lollipops and a bottle of wine before rescue, authorities say

A missing woman in Australia was rescued after five days in the remote wilderness. Victoria Police Twitter Screenshot

A woman lost in the wilderness of Victoria, Australia, was rescued after five days, police said.

Lillian took a wrong turn while on vacation and was stuck in her car without cell phone service.

She had lollipops and a bottle of wine to sustain her until authorities found her.

A woman who was lost in the remote bushland in Victoria, Australia, was safely rescued after surviving five days on lollipops and a bottle of wine, authorities said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman, referred to by police only as Lillian, took a wrong turn trying to drive to Dartmouth Dam while on vacation.

After hitting a dead-end, her car became stuck while she was trying to turn around. There was no cell phone service in the area, so she could not call for help.

After her loved ones didn't hear from her, authorities embarked on an extensive search of the area for several days.

Aerial footage posted on Twitter by Victoria Police shows the moment authorities in a helicopter spotted her car in the hilly terrain as Lillian waved up to the camera.



"Lillian was found a good 60 kilometers away from the nearest town, and due to health issues, she was unable to try and walk for help, so stayed with her car," Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in a statement, adding she had the "great common sense" not to "wander off."

As she was only planning a short day trip, Lillian had "only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water." Luckily, she happened to have a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother, which "got her through," Torpey said.

