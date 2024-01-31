Woman lowers pants, squats to pee in aisle of Florida flight, feds say. She’s charged

A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after she was accused of yelling at a flight crew and passengers and threatening to pee in the aisle of a Frontier flight from Florida.

The 60-year-old passenger was charged with interference with flight crew members, simple assault and indecent exposure stemming from a flight from Orlando to Philadelphia in November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced in a Jan. 30 news release.

An attorney representing the passenger could not immediately be reached for comment.

The woman boarded the Frontier flight Nov. 20 in Orlando and remained in her seat until the plane was about to land, according to a criminal complaint signed Jan. 29.

A representative for Frontier Airlines deferred to law enforcement for any additional details on the incident when contacted by McClatchy News.

As the plane was nearing Philadelphia International Airport, the passenger stood up and told a flight attendant she needed to pee, federal officials said.

The attendant told the woman she needed to stay in her seat, at which point the passenger started yelling and cursing at the attendant before sitting back down, the complaint said.

The plane landed and was taxiing to the gate when the woman started cursing at passengers seated around her, according to federal officials.

As soon as the seat belt sign was turned off, the woman jumped up and started pushing past other passengers to get to the front of the plane, the complaint said.

Flight attendants stopped the woman before she reached the front airplane bathroom, federal officials said, so the woman turned to the other passengers and said, “sorry, everybody,” then pulled her pants and underwear down.

The passenger squatted down in the aisle as if she was going to pee with her back end exposed, according to the complaint, but she did not urinate.

The complaint noted that children were nearby as the woman exposed herself.

When the flight crew tried to get past the passenger to stop her from potentially opening any of the plane doors, the woman “used her belly to bump” one of the attendants, while continuing to yell and curse, federal officials said.

The passenger also threatened to kill other passengers as she was yelling, the complaint said.

A video of the woman taken by another passenger was shared with WPVI and showed the woman speaking with the crew before squatting in the aisle.

The passenger was arrested and faces a possible 21 years and three months in prison, along with a $355,000 fine and three years of supervised release, if convicted.

