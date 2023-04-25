Woman made 58 Instagram accounts to stalk and threaten country music duo, officials say

A Pennsylvania woman reportedly created dozens of social media accounts to stalk and harass a pair of country music singers, officials said.

Family members of the duo, known as Megan and Liz, reported the menacing behavior to authorities, according to an April 24 news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The alleged stalker, a woman from Derry Borough, reportedly created 58 Instagram accounts to cyberstalk the duo over the past year, officials said, adding that her messages became more violent over time.

An attorney for the woman could not immediately be reached by McClatchy News for comment.

The woman reportedly “threatened physical harm, attempted to sabotage business partnerships and endorsements and encouraged one (of the singers) to commit suicide and kill her unborn child,” officials said.

One message sent on April 20 reportedly stated that the user wanted one of the singers to be shot, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Local police and county detectives spoke with the woman who at first denied stalking and harassing the musicians, officials said.

During the interview, she said she did not have her cellphone available to provide proof of her claims. But, at one point, her cellphone rang, and she pulled it out from under her clothes, officials said.

The woman then reportedly admitted she had contact with the singers and said that her harassment campaign stemmed from a negative comment allegedly made by one of them to her friend on TikTok.

The woman faces charges of stalking and harassment, officials said.

Derry Borough is about 45 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Megan and Liz are twin sisters who began their music careers by posting videos on YouTube, according to Apple Music. They are based in Tennessee.

The pair did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

