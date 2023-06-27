Woman made threats with gun, fired shots after her dog attacked child, state police say

State police in Belle Vernon are looking for a woman they say threatened people and fired a gun after her dog attacked a child Sunday.

Troopers responded to Dunlap and Redstone streets in Redstone Township, Fayette County, around 3:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They located an 8-year-old girl with a dog bite to her arm and cuts to her hand, according to a report.

They learned that an unidentified female stopped the attack, then a physical fight broke out between the unidentified female and the dog’s owner, Ashley Smith, 37, according to a report.

After the fight was over, witnesses told troopers Smith went back into her home and came out with a pistol, threatening several people. Smith pointed the gun at them and fired two shots into the air before fleeing in a car, according to the report.

An arrest warrant was issued.

Smith is facing charges, including reckless endangerment and a gun violation.

