Woman makes ‘mental note’ to play Mega Millions after vacation. Then came a $3M surprise

A Michigan woman made a “mental note” to play Mega Millions when she returned home from vacation, according to lottery officials. When she checked her ticket’s status a few days after the drawing, she saw $3 million in winnings.

“When the Lottery employee confirmed I really did win, I was in shock!” Reagan Blanton, of Canton, told the Michigan Lottery.

Her $2 lottery ticket and numbers 12-24-46-57-66 won her $1 million in the Oct. 6 drawing, but an extra $1 she spent tripled her prize to $3 million, according to a Jan. 10 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2, but for an extra $1 per play, players can purchase a “Megaplier” that multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to five times, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The Michigan Lottery said she has claimed her prize and plans to invest her winnings.

Canton is approximately 30 miles west of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

SC man doesn’t ‘feel like a millionaire’ after winning lottery grand prize, but he is now

Visitor in dream inspires a teacher’s winning lottery numbers, ‘It was my Dad’

Lottery player ‘had a feeling’ he’d win big in NC. But prize leaves him ‘kind of numb’