Woman, man in their 20s seriously injured in Iwilei stabbing
Apr. 6—Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at the 700 block of Iwilei Road on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the incident at about 3 :15 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the intersection of Sumner Street and Iwilei Road at the same time.
Paramedics treated a woman, 23, for a stab wound to her forearm, and a man, 24, for stab wounds to his leg and the middle of his body.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.