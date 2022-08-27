Woman, man accused of threatening Dayton gunshot victim so she won't testify

Aug. 27—A Dayton woman was booked into jail early Friday — within hours of her release after spending nearly three weeks locked up — for allegedly intimidating a woman she is accused of shooting.

Amber Dawn Snyder, 37, was scheduled to be arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday, the same day a felony charge of intimidation of a victim was filed against her.

Antonio Veldaze Edwards, 46, of Dayton, also was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on the same charge, records show.

Snyder pleaded not guilty Tuesday during her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault. She was released Thursday from the Montgomery County Jail after a $25,000 bond was posted, court records show.

Snyder is accused of shooting a woman in the arm during an Aug. 8 fight in the 100 block of Perrine Street in Dayton's South Park neighborhood.

"Ms. Snyder shot at (the victim) just as (the victim) dropped her head down. (The victim) was shot in the arm," the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim told police on Thursday that Snyder and Edwards threatened her. She said she has received phone calls from Snyder who said she would kill her, and that Edwards follows her and "has also stated that he is going to kill (the victim) if she testifies against Ms. Snyder," an affidavit filed Friday read.

The victim also said she was "jumped" by people in three vehicles when she left home to go to a nearby store.

"She stated that she was pulled from her vehicle and that the individuals who jumped her told her, 'if Amber doesn't stay out she's going to finish the job.' (The victim) took this to mean she would be killed," the affidavit stated.