Woman, man arrested after Pineville arson fire kills 63-year-old woman

Investigators stand inside what's left of a Sanders Street home in Pineville on Friday, five days after a fire killed one person and wounded two others.

A woman and a man have been arrested in connection to a March 26 arson fire in Pineville that killed a 63-year-old woman.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. March 26 on Sanders Street, not far from the Shamrock Street intersection. The Pineville Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Chong Daenen.

The house was fully on fire when the Pineville Fire Department responded. Daenen's body was found inside after it was extinguished, reads a news release.

Investigators still were working at the home at 719 Sanders St. on Friday afternoon, sifting through what remained of the home that sat behind a hurricane fence on a small hill. Yellow tape roped off the driveway, and someone had placed two bouquets of plastic flowers in the fence.

A single rose was tucked between the two bouquets.

A Sanders Street home in Pineville was gutted early March 26 by a fire that's been ruled an arson. One person was killed, and two more were injured, according to police.

Two people remain in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 in the case. Police booked Ball resident Elizabeth Nicole Butler, 28, and 39-year-old Dorian D. Lewis, of Pineville, on charges of felony negligent homicide, three counts of injury by arson and simple arson greater than $500.

Lewis also was booked on a contempt of court charge, according to online jail records.

Butler was booked into jail on March 30, while Lewis was booked on March 31. Bail for Butler was set at $260,000, and $260,100 for Lewis.

A news release from the department stated an investigation with the Pineville Fire Department found Butler and Lewis were inside the home when the fire started "and that an accelerant was used."

The release does not include information on anyone else who was injured or what, if any, connection Butler and Lewis had to Daenen.

