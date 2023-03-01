Woman, man dead after apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills

A woman and a man were killed in what police are treating as a murder-suicide in Penn Hills on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Penn Hills police were called to the 100 block of Conestoga Road for a welfare check.

Once on scene, first responders found a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death for each victim.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

