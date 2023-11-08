Woman and man dead after shooting, found inside South Natomas home, Sacramento police say

Sacramento homicide detectives were investigating the deaths of a woman and a man found wounded from gunfire Tuesday afternoon inside a South Natomas home.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of River Run Circle, in a residential neighborhood just west of Truxel Road and several blocks south of San Juan Road, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responding to a medical aid call officers arrived and forced their way into the home, where they found the woman and the man each with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the news release.

Police said medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and pronounced the woman and man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the home and took over the investigation, looking for evidence at the scene, canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses. Police said investigators found a gun at the scene.

“The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation,” police said in the news release. “At this time, it is believed that there is no threat to the public.”

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the people who died after their families have been notified. The Police Department did not release any further details about them or the shooting investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.