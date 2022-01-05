Woman and man found dead at Cayce home, Lexington County coroner says

The bodies of two Midlands residents were found inside a Cayce home, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Griselda Osorio Perez and Lamberto Blanco Menchor were killed in a shooting, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. Both the 45-year-old Cayce woman and 43-year-old Elgin man died at the scene, according to Fisher.

On Monday at about 11 a.m., the bodies were found at a home on Circle Drive, Fisher said. That’s in Cayce, near U.S. 321, and not far from Exit 115 on Interstate 26.

No other injuries were reported.

Information if Perez lived at the Circle Drive home was not available.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported, but the shooting is being investigated by the Cayce Police Department, with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-794-0456, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.