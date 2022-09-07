Woman, man indicted accused of witness intimidation

Sep. 7—A Dayton woman and man indicted Tuesday are accused of threatening a gunshot victim so she would not testify.

Amber Dawn Snyder, 37, and Antonio Veldaze Edwards, 46, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for intimidation of a victim.

Snyder previously was indicted on two counts of felonious assault after a woman was shot during an Aug. 8 fight in the 100 block of Perrine Street in Dayton's South Park neighborhood.

"Ms. Snyder shot at (the victim) just as (the victim) dropped her head down. (The victim) was shot in the arm," an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

Snyder was back in jail Aug. 26, hours after she was released after posting bond. The gunshot victim said Snyder and Edwards made threats she would be killed if she testified against Snyder, a second affidavit stated.

The victim said she received phone calls from Snyder who said she would kill her, and that Edwards followed her and "has also stated that he is going to kill (the victim) if she testifies against Ms. Snyder," an Aug. 26 affidavit read.

The victim also said she was "jumped" by people in three vehicles when she left home to go to a nearby store.

"She stated that she was pulled from her vehicle and that the individuals who jumped her told her, 'if Amber doesn't stay out she's going to finish the job.' (The victim) took this to mean she would be killed," the affidavit stated.

Snyder is held on a $100,000 bond and Edwards on a $50,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.