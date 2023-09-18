Woman, man shot in East Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman and a man were shot in East Pittsburgh Borough Sunday night.

County 911 was notified of a shooting on Prospect Drive around 10:25 p.m. First responders found a woman and man with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

