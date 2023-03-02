Woman, man shot in McKees Rocks

A woman and a man were shot in McKees Rocks Thursday morning.

Police and EMS responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Irwin Street just after 6 a.m., according to Allegheny County police.

They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. In addition, a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Both victims are in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

RIGHT NOW: An Allegheny County Sheriff cruiser and other law enforcement have joined McKees Rocks Police on the 100 block of Irwin Street. An active investigation is underway - we’ll let you know when there are updates on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/2xZC2hO18k — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) March 2, 2023

A Channel 11 photographer captured several officers going in and out of a home along Irwin Street.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is at the scene, working to get more details. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

TRENDING NOW:

3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; scenes not connected, police say Remains found in New Castle identified as man reported missing in 2013 ‘Someone could’ve been killed’: Man facing charges after police chase on busy Ambridge road VIDEO: New evidence presented in court against 14-year-old accused of killing teen in Carrick DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts