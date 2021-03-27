Woman, man shot in south Fort Worth Friday night, police say; man critically injured

A woman and a man were shot in south Fort Worth Friday night after witnesses reported hearing an argument, police said.

The man, who suffered a gunshot to the shoulder, was in critical condition as of Saturday morning. The woman is recovering from a wound to her arm that isn’t life-threatening, police said.

It’s unclear how many shooters there were or what their identities are, or what circumstances led to the shooting. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

“Details are very limited and suspects are unknown at this time,” police said in an email Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of East Ramsey and New York avenues around 9:55 p.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a man had been shot.

More than 20 units responded through the night, the call log shows.

Police found a woman and a man who had been shot. They were taken to hospitals in ambulances, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing in the area followed by several gunshots, and then saw the victims running down the street, according to the department.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the incident.