Woman, man shot Tuesday in Montgomery
A man and a woman were shot Tuesday evening in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court, police said.
The Montgomery Police Department and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 7:25 p.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said in a email.
First responders took them to the hospital. Police described their wounds as not life-threatening.
Police did not release the names or ages of the victims and did not immediately release any other information about the case.
More: Train Crash Opelika man dies in crash when his tractor-trailer got stuck at a railroad crossing
Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police respond to double shooting Tuesday on Garand Oak Court