Woman, man shot Tuesday in Montgomery

A man and a woman were shot Tuesday evening in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court, police said.

The Montgomery Police Department and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 7:25 p.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said in a email.

First responders took them to the hospital. Police described their wounds as not life-threatening.

Police did not release the names or ages of the victims and did not immediately release any other information about the case.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police respond to double shooting Tuesday on Garand Oak Court