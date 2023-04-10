Woman mauled by two dogs in a ditch and one is still on the loose, SC cops say

A woman was mauled by two dogs Sunday, and a search is underway for one of the animals after the other was killed, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6 a.m., deputies responded to a report about a woman being attacked by dogs, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. The woman could be heard yelling near the 900 block of U.S. 401/Oswego Highway, which is at the intersection with U.S. 76/U.S. 378/Robert E. Graham Freeway in Sumter.

Deputies found two dogs attacking the woman in a ditch, according to the release. When a deputy yelled, one dog ran away, but the second dog released the victim and turned to attack the deputy — who was forced to shoot and kill it, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was severely injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on her condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Although animal control was called to help search for the dog that ran away, the animal has yet to be found, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are visiting homes in the area in an attempt to identify the owner/owners of the dogs, according to the release. Information about possible charges the owners could face was not available.

A description of the dog, including information about a breed or mix, was not available. There was no word about what happened before the woman was attacked.

Information if the dog is a pet, or was part of a roaming pack, was not available. Following the attack, the sheriff put the onus on pet owners.

“This is preventable and intolerable. Dogs must not be allowed to roam freely,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “Those who love their pets must not only provide water, food, and shelter, but also keep them humanely restrained. We ask that citizens report any dogs that are at large to animal control.”

Anyone with information about the dog, or the owner, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000. If a dog that’s suspected to be dangerous is roaming free, the public is strongly urged to avoid it and call 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Sumter County Animal Control can be reached at 803-436-2066