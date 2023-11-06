Woman who may have been living in the woods found dead in St. Francis, police say

St. Francis police were called to a wooded area for an unresponsive woman who was found dead, possibly from a drug overdose, authorities say.

Officers responded around 5:12 p.m. Nov. 4 to the 2900 block of East Howard Avenue where they found a 47-year-old woman deceased.

“It appears the woman and a male companion had been temporarily staying in the woods,” St. Francis Police Capt. Tim Blunt said in a statement.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death, which is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose, according to Blunt.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until family can be notified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information may contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.

