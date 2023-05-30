Former Broward mayor led her city. Now she’s accused of bending rules for a developer

A former Broward official was briefly behind bars Tuesday after being accused of bending the rules to help a developer while in public office.

Lynn Stoner, the former mayor of Plantation, was charged with official misconduct, a third-degree felony, as well as falsification of records and two counts of influencing a building official, which are misdemeanors. Stoner won her bid for mayor in 2018 but lost her 2022 re-election campaign. She made her debut in Broward politics when she was elected to the Plantation City Council in 2011.

The 69-year-old was released from the Broward County jail pending trial.

The charges stem from a investigation by the Broward Office of the Inspector General into Stoner’s relationship with a developer building townhouse communities in the city. Between April and September 2020, prosecutors say Stoner used her position to benefit a developer, his companies and his projects.

Stoner tried to sway a Plantation building official to “do her a favor” and write an official letter stating that Strata Group, LLC had taken care of its building code violations and fines, according to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

The building official, however, refused.

That’s when, prosecutors allege, Stoner falsified records and abused her position. She penned the letter herself, clearing the way for the developer to obtain a loan.

Months later, Stoner went back to the same building official and tried to push him to approve the developer for construction work on a project known as Pixl — despite not having a proper permit, according to prosecutors.

This isn’t the only time Stoner has been in hot water over her political career. In February, she admitted to violating several state campaign finance laws during her 2018 bid for mayor. According to the Office of the Inspector General, she was ordered to pay a $1,200 penalty.

If convicted, Stoner faces up to eight years in prison.