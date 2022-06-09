Woman in McDowell County found guilty of DUI causing death

Jun. 9—WELCH — A local woman is facing up to 15 years in prison after a McDowell County jury found her guilty Wednesday of DUI causing death in the 2019 crash that killed an Anawalt man.

Susan Shepherd of Bradshaw was tried before Circuit Court Judge Rudolph Murensky II. Shepherd was arrested June 24, 2019 and charged with DUI resulting in the death of Eric Presley of Anawalt.

The two-vehicle crash occurred June 5, 2019 on U.S. Route 52 in the Johnny Cake Mountain area near Iaeger. Both Presley and Shepherd were airlifted to a hospital outside the region. Presley was not arrested at that time due to her being hospitalized. Alcohol was suspected to be "a contributing factor," according to a statement issued then by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Shepherd is facing a possible sentence of three to 15 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett.

After hearing testimony and the state and defense's closing statements, the jury deliberated for 15 minutes before finding Shepherd guilty.

A sentencing date was not set Wednesday, but a motions hearing was scheduled for July. Sentencing will be scheduled at that time, Puckett said.

Shepherd is currently out of jail on bond, but she will remain on home confinement, Puckett said.

