Woman in mental health crisis shot, killed by Detroit police

Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental heath crisis who was accused of assaulting her young child in a west side home Thursday evening.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the 15700 block of Myers Road by someone known to the woman, who told officers the woman suffered from schizophrenia and had assaulted her child as well as the caller.

Detroit Police Chief James White spoke at the scene Thursday night in a livestream posted to the department's Facebook page, saying the woman had barricaded herself in the home. Her child was found with an injury to the head that was bleeding, White said.

White said police surrounded the house and declared the scene a barricaded gunman situation after the woman allegedly opened the door after about 45 minutes, revealing a gun and saying she would not get out of the house.

A crisis intervention officer had gone to the scene and attempted to negotiate with the woman, according to White. Eventually, police were able to enter the home, where the woman was shot by police and killed.

"There's a struggle, and shots are fired," White said Thursday evening.

White said his department was downloading body camera footage and is investigating how many shots were fired, if the woman shot any bullets, and if so, who shot first.

Police planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

White emphasized the initial information provided was preliminary.

"We want to be transparent with the community," he said.

The killing comes a little over a month after Detroit Police shot and killed 20-year-old Porter Burks, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Burks' brother had called police, notifying them that Burks was experiencing a mental health crisis and wandering around the city's west side near their home with a 3.5 inch knife.

Burks was shot 19 times by five officers, who fired 38 rounds in three seconds. Burks' mother has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit. Community members have questioned the police's crisis intervention training and have demanded the names of the officers who shot and killed Burks. White said his department will release names once the investigation is complete.

According to police data, mental health calls for service have increased since 2021. Police received 18,106 mental health calls in 2021. As of Nov. 6, police received 20,007 mental health calls in 2022, according to the data. The largest number of calls were for drug overdoses, the data indicates, followed by calls of mentally ill and violent but unarmed subjects, then mentally ill and nonviolent.

